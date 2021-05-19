Alexa
Taiwan's NTU Hospital reports 10 COVID cases, including 1 worker

National Taiwan University Hospital to reduce services as it tests staff, disinfects buildings

  3623
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 11:07
National Taiwan University Hospital. 

National Taiwan University Hospital.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 10 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) in Taipei, including one employee.

Presently, 10 out of 36 people have tested positive at NTUH, according to a press release the hospital issued Wednesday (May 19). Among these cases is a hospital engineering office employee who developed a fever on Tuesday (May 18).

The employee was tested that same day and diagnosed that evening. All office staff were immediately notified of the result and told to get tested and that an inspection of the area, as well as cleaning and disinfection, would be carried out.

According to the hospital, some of the confirmed cases had recently visited Wanhua, a hotspot for infections in Taipei. However, a more thorough epidemiological investigation is currently underway.

The engineering office is located on the third-level basement of the building's east wing. Staff in that area are mainly responsible for making repairs and are not involved in the medical care of patients.

As part of its epidemic prevention strategy, the hospital will halt routine operations and admission of new patients and will reduce the number of outpatients. Patients that are not in need of emergency treatment are requested to postpone their visit, and testing will be carried out on all staff.
