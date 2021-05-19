Alexa
Taipei 101 Shopping Mall suspends operations due to COVID

Global Mall stops indoor dining services at all locations nationwide

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 10:23
Taipei 101 Shopping Mall temporarily suspends operations due to local COVID outbreak. 

Taipei 101 Shopping Mall temporarily suspends operations due to local COVID outbreak.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei 101 Shopping Mall will close for three days in response to the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

As the country observed over 200 local infections again on Tuesday (May 18), the mall, which occupies the lower floors of the iconic tower, announced that it will suspend operations between May 19-21 to protect the safety of its customers and employees. Since it is impossible for department store staff to work remotely, about 2,000 employees at the shopping center had been extremely concerned about potential exposure to coronavirus carriers, the mall explained.

Meanwhile, Global Mall said Tuesday that it is temporarily shutting down its locations in New Taipei's Banqiao District and Taipei's Nangang District for sanitization. They will resume normal operations once disinfection is complete.

Global Mall also said that indoor dining services at all seven of its locations across the country will be suspended until May 28. However, members of the public can still take advantage of their takeout or delivery services.
Updated : 2021-05-19 19:07 GMT+08:00

