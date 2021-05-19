Alexa
Tamkang University professor diagnosed with COVID

University has already disinfected campus building, notified students

  3823
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 09:36
Tamkang University campus

Tamkang University campus (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tamkang University (TKU) confirmed Tuesday (May 18) that a professor has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The university, located in New Taipei’s Tamsui District, said that the professor was in the middle of teaching an online class when he or she was notified of the infection. The building the professor taught in as well as other areas where he or she possibly came in contact with others have been disinfected in accordance with New Taipei Health Development regulations, UDN reported.

Since the university had already implemented online instruction, there were no students present on campus, TKU added. However, those who may have previously come into contact with the confirmed case have been notified and ordered to carry out self-health management.

Professors can still come to school to conduct remote teaching, while other university staff will have staggered shifts starting Wednesday (May 19).

The confirmed case is reported to have taken public transportation after their COVID-19 test, and New Taipei is investigating whether the professor violated the Communicable Disease Control Act.
Tamkang University
Tamsui District
COVID-19
coronavirus

