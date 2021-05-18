Taiwanese urged to conserve water amid drought

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency (WRA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (May 19) to discuss whether the measure of providing water five days a week should be adjusted, among other issues, CNA reported.

The WRA took advantage of showers on Tuesday afternoon to launch cloud seeding at three local reservoirs, hoping to increase rains in the watershed. WRA Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said that Tuesday’s rain gave very little help to the reservoirs compared to Monday’s rain, but he pointed out that it did give a substantial lift to reservoirs in Hsinchu County.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Tuesday the plum rains had not been good and the prospects for rain in May and June do not provide cause for optimism either. She said the ministry’s measures to fight the drought are to search for more water, to transfer water, and to conserve water.

She said that it is hoped the goal of adding an additional supply of 518,000 tons of water daily can be achieved before June.

According to the WRA’s website, as of Tuesday, the water levels at Shihmen and Feitsui reservoirs in northern Taiwan were at 12.2 and 62.9 percent capacity, respectively. The water level at reservoirs in central and southern Taiwan — the Second Baoshan, Yongheshan, Minde, Liyutan, Techi, Wushe, and Zengwen reservoirs — were at 3.7, 3.1, 8.7, 2.7, 2, 3.4, and 6-percent capacity, respectively.