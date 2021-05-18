Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

India combs sea after barge sinks in deadly cyclone

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/18 07:41
Waves crash over a barricade following Cyclone Tauktae at the Gateway of India in Mumbai

Waves crash over a barricade following Cyclone Tauktae at the Gateway of India in Mumbai

India's navy was seeking crew members from a sunken barge on Tuesday, as well as those aboard a secondary cargo vessel off the coast near Mumbai.

The rescue operations were launched after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat state, packing winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour. It is the strongest storm to hit the region in decades.

What's happening off the coast?

The navy said it had rescued 177 people of the total 400 who were on the two barges in the Arabian Sea.

Three of the navy's main warships were scouring the seas as part of the rescue operations to find the dozens of people still missing.

The operations were expected to continue throughout the day in "extremely challenging sea conditions."

The two barges are owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation — India's biggest natural gas and crude oil company.

Huge evacuation operation

Cyclone Tauktae arrived with sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state late on Monday.

The storm has killed at least 20 people across the states of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Authorities in Mumbai closed the city's airport and urged people to stay indoors.

Some 200,000 people were evacuated in Gujarat, where all COVID-19 patients near the coast were moved to safer locations.

The Indian Meteorological Department downgraded Tauktae on Tuesday morning from "very severe" to "extremely severe."

rc/nm (AFP, AP)

Updated : 2021-05-19 06:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday