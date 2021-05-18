Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) denied Kinmen County Commissioner Yang Cheng-wu’s request for permission to purchase internationally sanctioned COVID-19 vaccines from China, CNA reported on Tuesday (May 18), citing CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥).

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Yang said that Kinmen County has so far only received 800 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government, which is way too low given that the county has a population of 140,000. Any loopholes in the prevention of the disease would have put people in the county in peril, he added.

The commissioner urged the CECC to fully support the supply of vaccines for the country’s outlying islands. He also suggested the central government “agree on us obtaining internationally sanctioned vaccines from across the strait.”

The pre-conditions would be that the vaccines must be internationally sanctioned, such as vaccines that are certified by the World Health Organization and widely administered internationally, including vaccines obtained from other countries with China’s assistance and vaccines produced by China, Yang added.

However, Chuang said that per the Regulations Governing Permission of Trade Between Taiwan Area and Mainland Area, as well as items forbidden to import from China listed by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan cannot legally open the import of serum and blood products from China.