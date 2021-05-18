37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 18) announced that 37 students had tested positive for COVID-19, spurring officials to close all schools nationwide.

At a press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that as of Monday (May 17), 37 students across Taiwan had been diagnosed with COVID-19. They included 16 university students, four high school students, six junior high school students, seven elementary school students, and four kindergarteners.

This marks the largest number of school infections announced in one day since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, concerns about the potential for infection among students led Taipei and New Taipei to announce that all public and private schools, from kindergarten through high school, as well as cram schools and after-school centers, would be closed from May 18 to 28.

After listing the 37 infections, the CECC on Tuesday announced that schools at all levels across the country would suspend face-to-face classes and switch to distance learning from May 19 to 28. All students are requested to study at home instead, primarily by means of online learning.

In a press release, the Ministry of Education stated that it will provide a variety of learning resource channels and platform options. The ministry also included a link to a YouTube page that includes a wide variety of learning materials in various subjects for different grade levels, as well as an online learning website with resources for K-12 and college students.