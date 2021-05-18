Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June

Growth will be 0.16% less than expected: NDC minister

  1242
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 17:42
Taiwan's economy will only be mildly affected if the current COVID surge is contained by late June 

Taiwan's economy will only be mildly affected if the current COVID surge is contained by late June  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If the current COVID-19 surge is contained by the end of June, economic growth will only be 0.16 percent less than originally predicted, the National Development Council (NDC) said Tuesday (May 16).

Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been growing at a steady clip all through the pandemic, but the recent surge of domestic transmissions to more than 200 a day will not change much if containment policies succeed soon, according to the NDC.

However, if the epidemic remains serious until the third quarter of 2021, the impact on economic growth could expand to 0.53 percent, CNA reported. NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said the Cabinet’s extra COVID relief budget of NT$210 billion (US$7.52 billion) was sufficient to support local business and to account for 0.9 percent of GDP growth.

Earlier, the government estimated the economy grew by 8.16 percent during the first quarter of 2021, the fastest pace since the final quarter of 2010.
economic growth
economic growth rate
GDP growth rate
National Development Council
NDC
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
2021/05/18 19:15
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/05/18 18:37
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
2021/05/18 18:12
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
2021/05/18 18:05
Taipei MRT intensifies anti-COVID measures
Taipei MRT intensifies anti-COVID measures
2021/05/18 16:36

Updated : 2021-05-19 06:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday