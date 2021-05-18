Alexa
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine

Mother sent to centralized quarantine facility, fined NT$200,000

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 17:35
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mother of a schoolgirl in Taichung City was sent to a centralized quarantine facility and fined for shopping during her home quarantine period, the Taichung Health Bureau said on Tuesday (May 18).

The woman’s six-grader child was diagnosed with COVID-19 after going on a temple tour with her grandmother, who also fell ill with the disease, CNA reported.

The bureau said the schoolgirl and her grandmother had visited six temples in five counties and cities in two days.

Since her relatives’ diagnoses, the mother had been under home quarantine. However, she was spotted shopping by residents of her community, who immediately reported her to the bureau.

Taichung Health Bureau Director Tseng Tzu-chan (曾梓展) said the mother had been sent to a centralized facility and would be fined NT$200,000 (US$7,165) for violating the Special Act for Preventive, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens.

The city government said nine teachers and 42 students at Chongqing Elementary School, which the girl attends, have also been told to quarantine.
