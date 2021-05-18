Beijing blasts US public diplomacy efforts in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese state-run mouthpiece Global Times criticized the U.S. Embassy in China's Public Diplomacy Grants Program in an article published Sunday (May 16), calling it a covert attempt to solidify American influence in the communist nation.

The article quoted Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University, as saying the program is being initiated by the U.S. Department of State under the guise of "public diplomacy" to propagate and infiltrate all parts of China, including Hong Kong and Macao. He also said the program funds and transfers benefits to "specified individuals" or "organizations" under the cover of cultural activities and may even aim to instigate a "color revolution."

The article claimed that through these grants, the U.S. is inciting radical ideas behind the facades of democracy, equality, and rule of law.

The article then cited National Defense University researcher Wang Qiang as stating, “The small grants programs in public diplomacy are an offensive diplomatic strategy” that targets youth who are more receptive to American values.

Wang added that Washington regards these young people as pawns: “As long as they can influence young people, they can help promote American thought and cultural norms in target countries in the long run.”

The Public Diplomacy Small Grants Program provides funds to individuals, non-governmental organizations, think tanks, and academic institutions in China to promote increased cooperation between Americans, the U.S. Mission in China, and the Chinese. Each applicant or organization can apply for a single grant of US$30,000.