Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Migrant workers banned from Taiwan entry as of May 19 amid outbreak

Stricter border controls aimed at reducing burden on country’s medical system

  2830
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 16:13
Migrant worker in Taiwan

Migrant worker in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s labor authorities announced on Monday (May 17) that migrant workers will be banned from entry starting May 19 as the country works to contain a fresh COVID-19 surge.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday afternoon that non-resident foreigners will be denied entry from Wednesday. The Ministry of Labor elaborated later that the border control measure also applies to migrant workers.

According to the MOL, Taiwan has introduced 7,249 laborers over the past month, with 6,726 heading into the industrial sectors and 523 into social welfare services.

Employers can enjoy an automatic three-month extension for their six-month permits to bring in migrant workers, if the permit expires on any date between May 19 and June 30. This is to cut the hassle of administrative work for businesses affected by the measure.

Meanwhile, for households with a need to hire foreign caregivers for unwell family members, they are advised to call the long-term care hotline (1966) or local government-run nursing facilities for assistance.

The government is encouraging unemployed citizens to fill in the labor shortage due to the new restrictions via job matching services at local employment centers. Call 0800-000-978, the long-term care hotline (1966), or the labor complaint hotline (1955) for more information.
migrant workers
Ministry of Labor
COVID
COVID-19
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
2021/05/18 19:15
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/05/18 18:37
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
2021/05/18 18:12
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
2021/05/18 18:05
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
2021/05/18 17:42

Updated : 2021-05-19 06:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday