Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC takes steps to minimize COVID risk

Chipmaker says it has strengthened rules in response to government’s elevated warning level

  1048
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 16:24
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said Monday (May 17) that beginning on May 19, it will start operating through separate teams to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission amid a spike in local cases in the nation.

Pandemic control measures have been strengthened across the country, especially in the north, where many of the recent cases have been reported. TSMC said it has strengthened its own rules in response to the government’s elevated warning level, per Reuters.

“TSMC’s primary consideration is epidemic safety protection, and the company is monitoring the pandemic development closely to make rolling updates,” the company said in a statement. All non-essential vendors will be prohibited from entering TSMC facilities, and staff and vendors must avoid moving across its main production sites in Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan, it added.

Workers should also avoid in-person meetings, TSMC said. If they must be held, only essential personnel should attend, with the number of people limited to 50 percent of meeting room capacity. Training courses are to be conducted online or canceled, and company recreational facilities will be closed.
TSMC
TSMC epidemic prevention
Covid measures
coronavirus
Covid-19
Covid
pandemic
outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
2021/05/18 19:15
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/05/18 18:37
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
2021/05/18 18:12
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
2021/05/18 18:05
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
2021/05/18 17:42

Updated : 2021-05-19 06:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Power to go out in some parts of Taiwan Monday night
Power to go out in some parts of Taiwan Monday night