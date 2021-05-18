Taiwan’s TSMC takes steps to minimize COVID risk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said Monday (May 17) that beginning on May 19, it will start operating through separate teams to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission amid a spike in local cases in the nation.

Pandemic control measures have been strengthened across the country, especially in the north, where many of the recent cases have been reported. TSMC said it has strengthened its own rules in response to the government’s elevated warning level, per Reuters.

“TSMC’s primary consideration is epidemic safety protection, and the company is monitoring the pandemic development closely to make rolling updates,” the company said in a statement. All non-essential vendors will be prohibited from entering TSMC facilities, and staff and vendors must avoid moving across its main production sites in Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan, it added.

Workers should also avoid in-person meetings, TSMC said. If they must be held, only essential personnel should attend, with the number of people limited to 50 percent of meeting room capacity. Training courses are to be conducted online or canceled, and company recreational facilities will be closed.