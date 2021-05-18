Claw machine arcade owner in Taipei defies COVID shutdown, faces fine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The owner of a claw machine arcade in Taipei is facing a fine for remaining open amid a spike in domestic COVID-19 infections, CNA reported.

The Taipei City Government announced Monday (May 18) that all claw machine arcades, tabletop gaming stores, prawn fishing facilities, and restaurant-affiliated karaoke parlors were to temporarily shutter as of 4 p.m. that day to stem the spread of infections.

However, police received a report at 7:40 p.m. that a claw machine arcade in the city’s Zhongshan District was still operating.

Officers responding to the report said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw patrons operating the machines. The officers told the arcade owner that the shop had violated city ordinances.

In response, the owner said they had consulted with the authorities and been told they could keep open so long as they disinfected the shop and contact traced patrons.

The officers said the Central Epidemic Command Center had clearly forbidden the operation of such businesses at this time, and the owner is now facing a fine.