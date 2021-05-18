All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the country reported triple digits of COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 18) announced that schools at all levels will suspend face-to-face classes and switch to distance learning from May 19 to 28.

At a press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that as of Monday (May 17), 37 students across Taiwan had been diagnosed with COVID-19. They included 16 university students, four high school students, six junior high school students, seven elementary school students, and four kindergarteners.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) also issued a press release stating the following:

In response to the escalation of the domestic epidemic alert, and in order to reduce the risk of cluster infections, schools at all levels and public and private kindergartens across the country will be closed May 19-28. In addition, educational institutions such as after-school care service centers and cram schools will also suspend classes.

All students are requested to study at home instead.

Colleges and high schools are to switch to online learning during this period. These online courses are to take the place of official face-to-face classes, and no additional courses should be taught during the summer vacation to compensate for missed days.

In addition to consolidating and constructing online learning, the MOE stated that it provides a variety of learning resource channels and platform options. In order to avoid congestion caused by a large number of simultaneous logins on existing teaching platforms, it has provided access to online learning resources without a log in requirement

It has also arranged course units by subject over the past few weeks to enable students and parents to obtain resources for online learning from home. The ministry included a link to a YouTube page that includes a wide variety of learning materials in various subjects for different grade levels, as well as an online learning website with resources for K-12 and college students.