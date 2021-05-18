COVID alerts for migrant workers in Taiwan now available via LINE

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) has launched a new LINE service that pushes notifications about the latest COVID-19 developments and control measures for the country’s migrant workers.

The service will be available in English, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai, allowing foreign laborers to access relevant information in a timely manner and close loopholes as Taiwan scrambles to fight a wave of local COVID cases.

In addition to coronavirus-related info, the messaging service will be expanded to include announcements on migrant labor regulations, a migrant worker Q&A hotline (1955), and information the community needs to know about life in Taiwan, said the Workforce Development Agency.

The LINE accounts can be accessed through the QR codes in the image below. People can still refer to the official website for COVID-19 information.

As of March, there are 710,000 foreign laborers working as caregivers or factory employees in the country.



LINE service for migrant workers in Taiwan (MOL image)