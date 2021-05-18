Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Herbal supplement said to help treat COVID soon to be released in Taiwan

Chinese medicinal supplement NRICM101 comprised of 10 herbs

  4575
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 14:35
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An herbal supplement said to be of use in treating COVID-19 called NRICM101 will soon be available in Taiwan.

Introduced by Taiwan’s National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine in 2020, the traditional Chinese medicine treatment called NRICM101 (清冠一號) includes ten herbs, such as mint, houttuynia, and licorice, according to the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The manufacturer's claim is that the product is effective in reducing fevers and "achieving 3 consecutive negative test results within a median of 9 days," however evidence to support this from non-traditional medicine authorities is lacking.

NRICM101 has been released in Europe, America, and Africa, but not yet in Taiwan, CNA reported. However, based on the recent COVID-19 surge in the nation, with 206 confirmed cases on Sunday (May 16) followed by 333 cases on Monday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) granted permission to release the supplements on Tuesday.

Ko Fuyang (柯富揚), the chairman of the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctor’s Association, told CNA that Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) granted permission several months ago, but a license has not yet been issued.

Due to the recent case rise, Ko pointed out that the ministry confirmed an emergency authorization in a meeting. Additionally, so long as the supplement manufacturers have obtained the NRICM101 export certificates, they can apply for a domestic license. It is estimated the permits may be issued as soon as this week.

The product has not been approved by any reputable foreign medical authorities as an anti-COVID-19 drug and should be regarded as an herbal supplement.
herbal medicine
CECC
Chinese medicine
traditional medicine
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
2021/05/18 19:15
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/05/18 18:37
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
2021/05/18 18:12
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
TDCC calls for voting from home during proxy season in Taiwan to curb COVID spread
2021/05/18 18:05
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
2021/05/18 17:42

Updated : 2021-05-19 06:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday