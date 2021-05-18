Herbal supplement said to help treat COVID soon to be released in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An herbal supplement said to be of use in treating COVID-19 called NRICM101 will soon be available in Taiwan.

Introduced by Taiwan’s National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine in 2020, the traditional Chinese medicine treatment called NRICM101 (清冠一號) includes ten herbs, such as mint, houttuynia, and licorice, according to the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The manufacturer's claim is that the product is effective in reducing fevers and "achieving 3 consecutive negative test results within a median of 9 days," however evidence to support this from non-traditional medicine authorities is lacking.

NRICM101 has been released in Europe, America, and Africa, but not yet in Taiwan, CNA reported. However, based on the recent COVID-19 surge in the nation, with 206 confirmed cases on Sunday (May 16) followed by 333 cases on Monday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) granted permission to release the supplements on Tuesday.

Ko Fuyang (柯富揚), the chairman of the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctor’s Association, told CNA that Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) granted permission several months ago, but a license has not yet been issued.

Due to the recent case rise, Ko pointed out that the ministry confirmed an emergency authorization in a meeting. Additionally, so long as the supplement manufacturers have obtained the NRICM101 export certificates, they can apply for a domestic license. It is estimated the permits may be issued as soon as this week.

The product has not been approved by any reputable foreign medical authorities as an anti-COVID-19 drug and should be regarded as an herbal supplement.