Taiwan's Tainan allows students to stay home

Tainan mayor says city will respect parents' decision to keep students home from school

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 13:15
Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che

Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said on Tuesday (May 18) if parents request to keep children home from school, the city government will respect their decision even though Tainan City has not yet raised its COVID-19 alert to Level 3.

Huang pointed out that Tainan City has not yet canceled classes amid a surge in coronavirus cases. “If classes are suspended, it would be tantamount to kicking them out of school,” he said, adding that students will have nowhere to go. It is impossible to ensure the safety of the students, not to mention parents are not comfortable with leaving their children at home by themselves.

Huang said that because high school seniors and middle school students have shortened semesters this year, they are basically finished with exams. During this time, parents can request epidemic prevention leave for their children and have them stay home. With regard to students in other grades, if parents also choose to keep them home, the city government will respect their decision, CNA cited him as saying.

As for Tainan’s hospitals, the mayor said the city is currently abiding by the Central Epidemic Command Center's regulations and implementing preventative measures. He said that there are a total of 110 negative pressure isolation hospital beds in Tainan. However, some of the beds are currently occupied and will be gradually emptied to handle an increase in patient volume in the future.
Tainan
COVID-19
coronavirus

Updated : 2021-05-19 06:03 GMT+08:00

