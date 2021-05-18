Alexa
New Taipei hospital reports COVID death, Taiwan's 13th

Nation reports 1st death from coronavirus since April

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 12:49
Entrance to emergency room at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital. 

Entrance to emergency room at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 was pronounced dead Tuesday (May 18) at a hospital in New Taipei City, and two employees have tested positive for the disease.

Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei's Banqiao District announced seven coronavirus infections Monday morning (May 17). Later that day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said there were nine cases in the hospital.

Tuesday morning (May 18), the hospital announced that a patient who was not included on the list of nine cases had also contracted the disease and has been declared dead, reported CNA. The patient is an 86-year-old man who had been suffering from multiple chronic diseases.

In addition, the hospital stated that two nurses had tested positive for COVID-19 after a second round of testing and that they have been placed in isolation. In order to strengthen epidemic prevention measures, all staff will be tested a third time on Wednesday (May 19).

The man's death from the coronavirus marks the first in Taiwan since April 24 and the 13th since the start of the pandemic.
