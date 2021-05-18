Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Tourism, hotel sectors in Taiwan caught off guard by COVID wave

Cancellations in recreational industries hurting already suffering businesses

  697
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 13:12
Cruise ship (Maritime Port Bureau photo)

Cruise ship (Maritime Port Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's worst-ever COVID-19 outbreak is dealing a blow to the country’s tourism and recreational industries, which are already reeling due to the pandemic.

Travel agencies, which have turned to domestic travel as a lifeline, are bearing the brunt of the fresh restrictions placed over the weekend due to a surge in local cases.

As orders are canceled, Chung Hsing Travel has seen NT$15 million (US$536,000) in sales evaporate in two days, and leading agency Lion Travel has been forced to scrap Explorer Dream cruise tours until at least June 8, reported Mirror Media.

The impact is also being felt by accommodation businesses after Taipei and New Taipei announced a Level 3 alert on May 15. Marriot Taipei posted losses of NT$30 million from canceled banquet hall rentals and NT$10 million from room reservations, and its restaurants are being shuttered this week.

Not only are hotels in Greater Taipei suffering, but those elsewhere in the country are also being hit by cancellations prompted by increased caution. National chain Fullon Hotels has seen room reservations and dining services drop by 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively, as schools abort their summer travel plans.

Meanwhile, amusement parks and theaters are feeling the heat too. The Lihpao Resort in Taichung, which received 9.6 million visitors last year, has reported that 320 group tours comprising 40,000 visitors have been axed.

A theater business owner speaking on the condition of anonymity lamented that sales were already down over 80 percent and that with mandatory closures in cities nationwide, the outlook of the industry is expected to be gloomier.
Taiwan
hotels
travel agencies
theaters
COVID-19
COVID
cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Power to go out in some parts of Taiwan Monday night
Power to go out in some parts of Taiwan Monday night
2021/05/17 20:44
Taiwan forest recreation areas, related facilities to close from May 18–28
Taiwan forest recreation areas, related facilities to close from May 18–28
2021/05/17 20:38
New Taipei surveying sites for field hospitals in anticipation of worst case scenario
New Taipei surveying sites for field hospitals in anticipation of worst case scenario
2021/05/17 19:15
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
2021/05/17 19:03
Hong Kong announces stricter restrictions on Taiwan arrivals as country's cases mount
Hong Kong announces stricter restrictions on Taiwan arrivals as country's cases mount
2021/05/17 18:39

Updated : 2021-05-18 14:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels