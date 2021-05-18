Grand opening of world-class hotel Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 18 May 2021 - In July 2021, IHG Group (InterContinental Hotels Group - UK), cooperating with MIK Real Estate Investment & Development Group, is expected to officially launch a world-class resort & hotel, located right in the romantic Bai Dai area.

Bai Dai, located in the North of Phu Quoc Island, impresses with its inherent pristine beauty, along with a number of fascinating experiences. The entire area is surrounded by tropical forests, as well as the crystal-clear sea water and dreamy white sand. And now, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay has emerged in the North of Phu Quoc Island - becoming a perfect and memorable destination for all visitors.

As a luxurious and high-class resort, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay consists of 300 rooms and 6 large meeting areas, fulfilling all the expectations of a high-class resort that customers would have when staying here. In addition, the hotel also has a swimming pool area, an attractive restaurant and bar, a relaxing spa, an entertainment area, etc. which are fully equipped with modern equipment.

Mr. John Lim - CEO of MIK Corporation said: "We are delighted to partner with IHG (the world's leading hotel management group) to launch Crowne Plaza, one of the most prestigious hotels and resorts in Phu Quoc – which has attracted a lot of attention from both Vietnamese and foreign tourists. As one of the few hotels that caters well for important meetings and events, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is expected to become an ideal destination for all travelers both for business and relaxation."

The birth of Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is a milestone marking the cooperation of M.I.K and IHG - a group that owns more than 4,900 hotels opened in 100 countries around the world.

In addition, with the great support from the special Digital Marketing services of Prodima Digital Media Co. Ltd., Crowne Plaza Hotel has built a strong foundation to overcome the intimidating Covid-19 pandemic. One of the long-term goals is to help Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay meet all the needs for conference tourism in Phu Quoc City, a city that is constantly growing in terms of both its economy and tourism.

Contact Info:

Bai Dai tourist area, Ganh Dau commune, Phu Quoc district, Kien Giang province, Vietnam

Email: reservations.cppq@ihg.com

Hotline: (+84) 297 3683 999





#Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay