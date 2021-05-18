4 members of New Taipei delivery driver's family test positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A food delivery driver in New Taipei worked for three days last week before four members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Since coronavirus cases began to surge in Taipei and New Taipei last week, many people have opted to stay indoors and order food through delivery services. However, a delivery driver in New Taipei's Shulin District recently discovered that four people in his family had been diagnosed, prompting his company to suspend his orders as he enters self-health monitoring.

On Monday (May 17), screenshots from a LINE group for delivery drivers surfaced showing the driver revealing that his relatives had tested positive. He believes they may have contracted the disease during a Mother's Day dinner at a restaurant in New Taipei's Banqiao District on May 9.

He said he had come in contact with the relatives on May 9 and 10 and expressed concern that he could also have been infected and spread the virus during his delivery runs. The driver claimed that as soon as he found out his relatives were infectious, he immediately went to a hospital to be tested.



Driver explaining that he came in contact with infectious relatives on May 9 and 10. (LINE screenshot)

He also contacted the delivery platform, and his work was halted. However, he had made multiple deliveries from May 10 to 12, mainly in New Taipei City's Shulin District.

According to TVBS, the driver's coronavirus test came back negative. Taiwan's two main delivery platforms, Uber Eats and foodpanda, require delivery personnel who have had any contact with confirmed cases to immediately report it and suspend their deliveries.

In addition, their delivery record must be proved to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). There is also a 14-day financial aid plan for delivery drivers who have been diagnosed or entered quarantine after coming in contact with confirmed cases.

Food delivery drivers consider themselves a high-risk group given their frequent contact with customers. Many prefer cashless payments and try to maintain a distance from customers when delivering the food.