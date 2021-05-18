Alexa
'World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys' to feature Taiwan

British TV program spotlights Taiwan's plethora of rail attractions, natural spectacles

  1004
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 11:00
Alishan Forest Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)

Alishan Forest Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau has joined hands with British free-to-air television network Channel 5 to present an episode of "World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys" introducing Taiwan’s railways and picturesque landscapes.

Titled “Taiwan’s Most Scenic Railway Journey,” the episode will premiere on Friday (May 21) at 9 p.m. U.K. time. Taiwan is the first East Asian destination to be featured on the program, now in its fourth season, which has an average viewership of 1.5 million each time an episode premieres.

A voyage along the east coast of Hualien will bring audiences on a journey to explore spectacular cliffs and the awe-inspiring Taroko Gorge. An old tunnel-turned cycling trail in Yilan reflects the country’s plentiful biking resources, while a stop in Taipei provides a peek at the capital’s craft beer industry, reported CNA.

Other highlights include the iconic Alishan Forest Railway, a mountainous railway in central Taiwan, and the history of steam locomotives in the country. The episode will also feature a ride that carries passengers to a land of indigenous culture, world-class tea, and sunrises in a sea of clouds.

When the production team traveled to Taiwan late last year for the shoot, they were impressed by the country’s diverse rail attractions and topography. Incorporating Taiwanese tourism campaigns spotlighting mountains, cycling, and railways, the show serves to draw visitors from the European country, according to the London Office of the Tourism Bureau.

Mountain railway in Taiwan (Taiwan Tourism Bureau, London Office photo)

Taroko Gorge (Taiwan Tourism Bureau, London Office photo)
Taiwan
railway
Channel 5
Taroko Gorge
Hualien
Yilan
Alishan Forest Railway

