TECNO TAIVOS™ Lab: How can signal processing and AI Imaging build the ultimate selfie

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 May 2021 - TECNO, a rising global smartphone brand, is taking huge steps forward with its cutting-edge innovations in AI-enhanced photography through its TECNO TAIVOS™ Lab. Set up to enhance photography and videography through research and deep analysis, the lab's rational and meticulous approach has been garnering a lot of attention as well as adoption. With a goal of enhancing image beautification through photography and videography technology, TECNO's TAIVOS™ Lab has been provided users an excellent and unprecedented visual experience, especially at night and low-light environments and its AI imaging boost a lot in the selfie exemplifying the latest TECNO CAMON 17 Pro.













One of the key indicators of success in research development is the number of patents being applied for. TECNO's TAIVOS™ Lab is taking on proportions in terms of patent applications, applicable technology, and original research. To date, there has been hundreds of patent applications related to the work done in the TECNO TAIVOS™ Imaging Laboratory in 2020. Of these, regard, with an increasing number of patent applications expected to come from this dynamic and fertile idea generation test bed.













It is this understanding of the subjectiveness of beauty, which has led to the establishment of several imaging research centers and localized non-entity joint research institutions worldwide. These centers add to the growing and substantial research already conducted at the three core centers in China. More than 3000 local samples with approximately 6,120 evaluation scenarios spanning 115 countries enable the team possible to focus on the localized ethnic research, overall social aesthetic ideology and subjective aesthetic preference research, the author explored localized image product effect debugging, development and evaluation, so as to make the experience of product image effect direction conform to the localization trend. This covers at least 95% of the scenarios in which users will be utilizing their cameras. Where proof collection is concerned, TECNO is partnering with both individuals and organizations in the private and public sectors, with information and raw data coming from direct local, ethnographical sources.





Equipped with the 3A Algorithm and ISP (Image Signal Processor) module, all the TECNO TAIVOS™ verified cameras can be achieved a staggering 4,500 fine tuning parameters. This provides thoroughly fine-tuned and polished images with TECNO products. It helps to sharpen images for all three major skin types, covering all people groups, especially for those with darker skin tones. The Material Library inclusively extends over nine skin types and 76 categories. The materials were used over 1.3 billion times in 2020, with over 24 million users accessing this library. This assures consumers that no matter where they come from, their beauty can be enhanced effectively. It ensures higher quality selfies taken in day or night conditions. It explains the CAMON 17's prowess through the Super Night Mode, which adds unrivalled clarity to photos, even when taken in the dark. The 1.6μm camera lets in more light and optimizes details against a low-light background. It also boost the quality dimensions of videography, such as "anti-shake, texture, noise, color, pseudo color", as well as the application of video HDR, video night scene, video ZOOM and other scenes.













TECNO's TAIVOS™ Labs have also made huge advances in Image Algorithm Technology. Incorporated within the CAMON devices latter half this year, the Galileo Algorithm Engine includes the "Moon Lock Focus System", "Lunar Revolution Elimination Algorithm", "Lunar Details Protection Algorithm", and "AI Deep Learning Enhancement Algorithm". All of these come together to produce ultra-clear telescopic images from the camera of a handphone. The Pixel-Level Segmentation Algorithm Engine includes the "3D Depth Calculation Algorithm" and the "Detection and Recognition Calculation", to achieve pixel-level image segmentation accuracy, which paves the way for large aperture shooting, portrait bokeh shooting, and magical sky effects.





These technologies have elevated TECNO products above being merely smartphones, but rather distinguishing them as state-of-the-art cameras housed within a phone. The growth in the TECNO TAIVOS™ concept can be demystified by a clearer look at the technology employed, which debugged the secret to the report Counterpoint released the other day says TECNO Mobile leads in AI-enhanced photography as well.





