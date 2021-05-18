Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

  1034
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 10:08
Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military turboprop entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday morning (May 17), marking the 10th intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF airplane.

Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone on May 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, and 17, with each incident involving one to two slow-flying turboprops. Since last September, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on May 17 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
PLA aircraft
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/13 09:20
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/12 11:54
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/07 08:08
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/05 09:37
Taiwan rolls out Chinese electronic warfare countermeasures
Taiwan rolls out Chinese electronic warfare countermeasures
2021/05/04 17:25

Updated : 2021-05-18 14:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels