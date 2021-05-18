Alexa
University student in Banqiao diagnosed with COVID

National Taiwan University of Arts moves all classes online, disinfects campus

  1913
By Venice Tang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/18 10:12
NTUA front gate (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The epidemic prevention team from National Taiwan University of Arts (NTUA) announced Sunday evening (May 16) that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.

The emergency notice was posted on the school's website and Facebook page after receiving a report from New Taipei City's Department of Health at 7:40 p.m. The case was one of the 206 local infections Taiwan reported that day.

Following the report, NTUA’s president Chen Chih-cheng (陳志誠) sent out a letter informing students of the situation as well as the university's latest epidemic prevention measures.

Chen stated that the school had undergone disinfection and standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of the disease. He urged all students and staff to undergo self-health management and to properly isolate at home if directed to do so by the Department of Health.

In his letter, Chen quoted Shakespeare to encourage students: "No matter how long the night, the day will come."

The school moved all classes online starting Monday (May 17).

As the school is located in the epidemic hotspot of Banqiao District, which reported 94 cases Monday, NTUA encouraged students to wash their hands, wear a mask at all times, and avoid all unnecessary gatherings.
