Power to go out in some parts of Taiwan Monday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's state-run power company Taipower issued a cell phone alert Monday night (May 17) to warn that power would go out in some regions of the country that night because of a sudden power surge that took place at 8:10 p.m.

Taipower said it expected to begin power cuts in certain parts of the nation at 8:50 p.m. The first round of power cuts would affect groups "C" and "D," comprising approximately 660,000 households, according to Yahoo News. It remains to be seen whether a second round will be necessary.

The company said that because of increased demand for power this afternoon and insufficient capacity due to lingering problems at Kaohsiung’s Hsin-Ta Power Plant, the site of a generator malfunction that led to widespread power outages last Thursday (May 13), the power cuts are being distributed tonight.

The company estimated that as of 7:35 p.m. Monday, Hsin-Ta had only 40 percent of its generation capacity, and automatic protocols had gone into effect to protect the equipment amid the surge in demand.

Taipower stated that at noon on Monday, the load had exceeded 37.44 million kilowatt-hours, nearing 2020's peak power consumption of 38.02 million kWh.

The utility provider reminds the public to avoid using elevators at this time and to call the company's hotline at 1911 or visit its website for inquiries.