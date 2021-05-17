New Taipei surveying sites for field hospitals in anticipation of worst case scenario

The activity center at National Open University in Luzhou District, New Taipei City (Facebook, National Open University photo) The activity center at National Open University in Luzhou District, New Taipei City (Facebook, National Open University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases in northern Taiwan, the New Taipei Public Works Department is reportedly surveying sites for a field hospital in anticipation of a worsening situation that could leave regular hospitals fully occupied, Liberty Times reported.

One of the sites that has been surveyed is National Open University in Luzhou District, according to the report. University President Chen Sung-po (陳松柏) said the school indeed received inquiries from the city government as to whether its activity center might be used, though an on-site inspection conducted Sunday (May 16) has since ruled out the campus as a choice.

It remains to be seen when the field hospital, which could take the form of an existing building or a new temporary structure, might open, department Director Chan Jung-feng (詹榮鋒) said.

In the meantime, the department will continue to evaluate other locations in the city.