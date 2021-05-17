Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Stellantis and Foxconn to announce strategic partnership on Tuesday

  450
By REUTERS
2021/05/17 19:00
People wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 at Foxconn's office in Taipei. (Reuters photo)

People wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 at Foxconn's office in Taipei. (Reuters photo)

Automaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Monday they would announce a strategic partnership on Tuesday.

Last year then Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, said it planned to set up a joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn's parent company, to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles in China.

Fiat Chrysler merged with France's Peugeot maker PSA at the beginning of the year to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker, to relaunch in China as one of its main goals.

The two companies will hold a conference call on Tuesday to present the partnership, with Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu among others, the groups said in a joint statement.

In January Taiwan's Foxconn and China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said they were joining hands to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

They have said they were in talks to provide contract manufacturing services to electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, while Foxconn will also help building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Chinese startup Byton.

Updated : 2021-05-18 14:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels