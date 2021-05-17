Taiwan eases tax burdens for businesses affected by COVID outbreak

Ambassador Theatres in Taipei forced to suspend business due to COVID-19. Ambassador Theatres in Taipei forced to suspend business due to COVID-19. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government has introduced a new tax policy to help ease the financial burdens of businesses impacted by the recent domestic COVID-19 outbreak.

As epidemic restrictions in Taipei and New Taipei were raised to Level 3, businesses and entertainment venues were forced to temporarily suspend operations to prevent large gatherings. Restaurants also adopted stricter preventive measures, with many banning indoor dining.

After extending the deadline for filing 2020 tax returns to June 3, the Ministry of Finance said that businesses impacted by the government's epidemic policies will be eligible for discounted sales and real estate taxes. The amount deducted from their tax bills will be determined by the number of days they suspend services due to the recent domestic cases.

Meanwhile, people who are quarantined or receiving COVID-19 treatments will be granted an extra 20 days after the June 30 deadline to file their taxes. Those with financial struggles due to the pandemic can also apply to pay their taxes in installments over a period of up to three years.