Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan eases tax burdens for businesses affected by COVID outbreak

Businesses impacted by government epidemic measures eligible for discounted sales and real estate taxes

  354
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 16:55
Ambassador Theatres in Taipei forced to suspend business due to COVID-19. 

Ambassador Theatres in Taipei forced to suspend business due to COVID-19.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government has introduced a new tax policy to help ease the financial burdens of businesses impacted by the recent domestic COVID-19 outbreak.

As epidemic restrictions in Taipei and New Taipei were raised to Level 3, businesses and entertainment venues were forced to temporarily suspend operations to prevent large gatherings. Restaurants also adopted stricter preventive measures, with many banning indoor dining.

After extending the deadline for filing 2020 tax returns to June 3, the Ministry of Finance said that businesses impacted by the government's epidemic policies will be eligible for discounted sales and real estate taxes. The amount deducted from their tax bills will be determined by the number of days they suspend services due to the recent domestic cases.

Meanwhile, people who are quarantined or receiving COVID-19 treatments will be granted an extra 20 days after the June 30 deadline to file their taxes. Those with financial struggles due to the pandemic can also apply to pay their taxes in installments over a period of up to three years.
tax
taxes
tax returns
Ministry of Finance
businesses
domestic cases
domestic cluster
local cases
Taiwan economy

RELATED ARTICLES

University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/17 10:15
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
2021/05/16 21:32
Taipei, New Taipei introduce flexible working hours for civil servants
Taipei, New Taipei introduce flexible working hours for civil servants
2021/05/16 16:48
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post says employee tests positive for COVID
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post says employee tests positive for COVID
2021/05/16 15:35
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
2021/05/16 11:55

Updated : 2021-05-17 18:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert