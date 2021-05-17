New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) has announced that preparations are being made to raise the COVID-19 alert to Level 4, after 333 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday (May 17).

Hou said that in the face of an explosion of coronavirus cases over the past three days, the city’s alert level may very well approach Level 4. However, he pointed out that Level 3 epidemic prevention measures must first be strengthened, adding that the public should prepare for more COVID-19 related restrictions if confirmed case numbers continue to increase in the near future, UDN reported.

The mayor said he believes the epidemic will not improve in one day but said he will continue to stand with city residents until the situation normalizes. Hou urged the public to be understanding if more preventive measures are implemented.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (May 15) said there would only be lockdowns if there were at least 100 new infections per day for 14 consecutive days.