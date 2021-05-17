Taiwan MacKay hospital to provides ‘outdoor only’ services to some who seek outpatient care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MacKay Memorial Hospital announced on Monday (May 17) that its Taipei and Tamsui branches will provide “outdoor only” outpatient services to patients from two high-risk districts in northern Taiwan who are not in need of emergency treatment, CNA reported.

The hospital’s announcement comes on the heel of a surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taipei’s Wanhua and New Taipei’s Banqiao districts in recent days. Patients from the two districts, in addition to anyone else undergoing health self-monitoring, will only be eligible for outdoor services at the two MacKay Memorial branches.

The hospital said doctors providing outdoor services will evaluate whether patients need emergency treatment. Those who do need further treatment will still be admitted to the hospital. The hospital also announced it would ban visits to patients unless unspecified exceptions were granted.