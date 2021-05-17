Northern Taiwan city issues outdoor mask-wearing rule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung on Monday (May 17) followed in the footsteps of Taipei and New Taipei and issued a compulsory outdoor mask-wearing rule to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the number of local COVID-19 infections in Taiwan continues to rise, the government of the northern port city announced Monday that all citizens are required to keep their masks on at all times unless at home. Those who fail to wear their masks outdoors will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$107.24) and NT$15,000, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said the measure will stay in place until further notice. Although the city has yet to raise its epidemic restrictions to Level 3, he reminded citizens to remain vigilant against COVID-19.

Lin also pointed out that businesses at the Miaokou Night Market will be suspended from 6 p.m. Monday until May 23 to prevent large gatherings. He said enhanced sanitization will be carried out in the area.

On Monday, Taiwan recorded 333 new local COVID-19 cases, including six in Keelung. The number of local infections in the city was boosted to 10 over the last week.