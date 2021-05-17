Alexa
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19

Ban will run from May 19 to June 18

  7049
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 15:20
(Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will introduce new border restrictions as of Wednesday (May 19).

The CECC announced on Monday that due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the entry of foreigners without effective residency permits will be temporarily banned.

Additionally, the CECC said transfer flights will also be suspended.

However, unspecified humanitarian and emergency exceptions will be made.

The measures will be active for a month, running from May 19 to June 18.
