Two legislative committees halt all meetings due to COVID surge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two legislative committees on Monday (May 17) announced plans to suspend activities this week.

The Legislative Yuan’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee and Transportation Committee have both decided to halt all meetings after a Level 3 alert was implemented resulting from a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few days. Meanwhile, other committees have also changed their upcoming agendas, including canceling inspection trips, CNA reported.

The Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee originally planned to have the Environmental Protection Agency report on the current status of industrial waste treatment on Monday, but the hearing has since been suspended.

Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Hygiene Committee, said that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) has coordinated with several other committees to reduce the number of people in the Legislative Yuan. Liu also stressed that the safety of legislative aides and ministerial officials be considered.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and National Defense has canceled its plan to inspect the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology on Tuesday, but meetings for a National Security Bureau and a Veterans Affairs Council budget freeze issue were held as usual Monday morning.

Additionally, the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee was originally scheduled to take a trip to Penghu, but it has decided to visit the Central Police University in Taoyuan City and a National Immigration Agency detention center on the 19th and 20th, respectively.