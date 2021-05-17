Employee of Taiwan’s Pegatron tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron confirmed Monday (May 17) that an employee at its headquarters in Taipei's Beitou District has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a press release that an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 during a regular health check-up at a local hospital. Although he is asymptomatic and has been placed in quarantine, additional tests are needed to confirm his diagnosis, it said.

Pegatron pointed out that the employee in question commutes to its headquarters in Beitou from the suburbs and that he seldom visits the downtown area. It added that the office building at which the man works has been disinfected fully.

Pegatron also said the company will begin introducing flexible working hours for its employees and have them come into the office at different times. It said it will continue to follow public health guidelines set by the Central Epidemic Command Center and adjust company policies accordingly.