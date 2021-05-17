Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Employee of Taiwan’s Pegatron tests positive for COVID

Electronics manufacturer introduces flexible working hours for employees

  4052
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 13:39
Employee at Pegatron's headquarters tests positive for COVID-19. 

Employee at Pegatron's headquarters tests positive for COVID-19.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron confirmed Monday (May 17) that an employee at its headquarters in Taipei's Beitou District has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a press release that an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 during a regular health check-up at a local hospital. Although he is asymptomatic and has been placed in quarantine, additional tests are needed to confirm his diagnosis, it said.

Pegatron pointed out that the employee in question commutes to its headquarters in Beitou from the suburbs and that he seldom visits the downtown area. It added that the office building at which the man works has been disinfected fully.

Pegatron also said the company will begin introducing flexible working hours for its employees and have them come into the office at different times. It said it will continue to follow public health guidelines set by the Central Epidemic Command Center and adjust company policies accordingly.
Pegatron
electronics
manufacturer
local cases
domestic cluster
domestic cases
Beitou District
flexible working hours

RELATED ARTICLES

University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/17 10:15
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
2021/05/16 21:32
Taipei, New Taipei introduce flexible working hours for civil servants
Taipei, New Taipei introduce flexible working hours for civil servants
2021/05/16 16:48
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post says employee tests positive for COVID
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post says employee tests positive for COVID
2021/05/16 15:35
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
2021/05/16 11:55

Updated : 2021-05-17 18:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert