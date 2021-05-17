Alexa
Taiwan's Guam office holds clean-up event calling for WHO participation

Guam senator urges WHO to include Taiwan in global health system

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 13:00
Guam TECO holds beach clean-up event to advocate Taiwan's WHO participation. (Guam TECO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Guam held a beach clean-up event on Sunday (May 16) to garner support for the nation’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Health Assembly (WHA).

The event, called the “#LetTaiwanHelp Beach Cleanup,” was organized by the Guam Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO), in collaboration with the Guam Visitor’s Bureau (GVB), at Ypao Beach Sunday morning. About 100 volunteers showed up, including TECO Director General Paul Chen (陳盈連) as well as other TECO staff members and their families, Guam Legislature Vice-Speaker and Senator Tina Rose Muna Barnes, GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga and bureau Vice President Gerry Perez, in addition to a considerable number of Taiwanese expats living on the island, according to a TECO press release.

Before the cleanup began, participants chanted “Let Taiwan Help” and “Let’s go, Guam” in unison. Each of them received a commemorative sports cap designed by a local Taiwanese resident.

Additionally, Barnes praised Taiwan’s epidemic prevention effectiveness as a global model and emphasized Guam’s full support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA. She urged the WHO to include Taiwan in the global health system.

The 74th WHA will begin May 24. Taiwan has not yet been invited.
