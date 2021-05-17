Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan steps up COVID control measures amid spike in local cases

Hospitals introduce measures to contain domestic coronavirus surge

  4416
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 13:09
Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City

Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan introduced several new COVID-19 control measures for hospitals on Sunday (May 16) amid the country’s recent surge in domestic cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced four new measures at medical facilities around the country now that Taiwan has entered the community transmission stage. It has directed hospitals to reduce their outpatient load by postponing outpatient services that are not absolutely necessary, such as check-ups and cosmetic surgeries, CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said during a Sunday press conference.

Medical institutions have also been ordered to strengthen community-based case monitoring, reporting, and testing procedures, Chang said. All potential inpatients will be required to be tested before admission. If a patient develops coronavirus symptoms, including fever, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, and respiratory systems, they will undergo another COVID test.

The third measure enhances the monitoring of healthcare workers' conditions, such as daily temperature checks. Those displaying possible COVID symptoms should immediately report them and get tested for the virus.

Frontline workers at higher risk will be required to undergo a nasopharyngeal or deep throat saliva swab every 5-7 days, according to Chang.

The last measure cancels all international medical care services, except for select emergency cases or those with special authorization.

Taiwan saw 180 cases domestic cases on Saturday (May 15). Sunday, it recorded 206 domestic infections.
Taiwan
Taiwan coronavirus
Taiwan community transmission

RELATED ARTICLES

MRT passengers in Taiwan urged to register EasyCards for better COVID control
MRT passengers in Taiwan urged to register EasyCards for better COVID control
2021/05/17 10:23
University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/17 10:15
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
2021/05/16 21:32
Two Taiwanese restaurant chains self-impose indoor-dining bans
Two Taiwanese restaurant chains self-impose indoor-dining bans
2021/05/16 21:11
CECC mulls setting up more COVID testing stations across Taiwan
CECC mulls setting up more COVID testing stations across Taiwan
2021/05/16 20:28

Updated : 2021-05-17 18:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert