Taiwan steps up COVID control measures amid spike in local cases

Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan introduced several new COVID-19 control measures for hospitals on Sunday (May 16) amid the country’s recent surge in domestic cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced four new measures at medical facilities around the country now that Taiwan has entered the community transmission stage. It has directed hospitals to reduce their outpatient load by postponing outpatient services that are not absolutely necessary, such as check-ups and cosmetic surgeries, CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said during a Sunday press conference.

Medical institutions have also been ordered to strengthen community-based case monitoring, reporting, and testing procedures, Chang said. All potential inpatients will be required to be tested before admission. If a patient develops coronavirus symptoms, including fever, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, and respiratory systems, they will undergo another COVID test.

The third measure enhances the monitoring of healthcare workers' conditions, such as daily temperature checks. Those displaying possible COVID symptoms should immediately report them and get tested for the virus.

Frontline workers at higher risk will be required to undergo a nasopharyngeal or deep throat saliva swab every 5-7 days, according to Chang.

The last measure cancels all international medical care services, except for select emergency cases or those with special authorization.

Taiwan saw 180 cases domestic cases on Saturday (May 15). Sunday, it recorded 206 domestic infections.