Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan tech firms reinforce anti-COVID measures amid case surge

Chipmakers, computer manufacturers among companies introducing work restrictions

  1339
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 12:07
MediaTek headquarters 

MediaTek headquarters  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many tech companies in Taiwan have moved to tighten measures against the coronavirus as the country faces its worst-ever COVID-19 outbreaks.

The latest local infections have largely been driven by new cases in Taipei and New Taipei, which both announced the second-highest level alert on Saturday (May 15).

The world’s largest foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has not expanded the scope of its restrictions, as none of its factories are based in the Greater Taipei area. The company has, however, limited contact between its workers and clients and halted all unnecessary events, and it is reviewing its anti-COVID policy on a regular basis, wrote China Times.

Leading electronics manufacturer Foxconn activated 10 emergency measures on Sunday. These include a ban on gatherings of five or more people, mandatory videoconferencing, and strict compartmentalized working, according to UDN.

Other tech companies that have bolstered COVID prevention policies include MediaTek, Quanta Computer, Inventec, Delta Electronics, Asus, Acer, Lite-On, and Innolux Corporation.
TSMC
MediaTek
Quanta Computer
Inventec
Delta Electronics
Asus
Acer
Lite-On
Innolux Corporation
COVID
COVID-19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

MRT passengers in Taiwan urged to register EasyCards for better COVID control
MRT passengers in Taiwan urged to register EasyCards for better COVID control
2021/05/17 10:23
Two Taiwanese restaurant chains self-impose indoor-dining bans
Two Taiwanese restaurant chains self-impose indoor-dining bans
2021/05/16 21:11
CECC mulls setting up more COVID testing stations across Taiwan
CECC mulls setting up more COVID testing stations across Taiwan
2021/05/16 20:28
Taipei Metro ridership drops sharply amid COVID outbreak
Taipei Metro ridership drops sharply amid COVID outbreak
2021/05/16 17:37
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
2021/05/16 16:19

Updated : 2021-05-17 18:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
Taiwan COVID case fined for lying about daughter's whereabouts
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert
9 guidelines listed for Taipei's Level 3 alert