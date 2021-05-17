Taiwan tech firms reinforce anti-COVID measures amid case surge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many tech companies in Taiwan have moved to tighten measures against the coronavirus as the country faces its worst-ever COVID-19 outbreaks.

The latest local infections have largely been driven by new cases in Taipei and New Taipei, which both announced the second-highest level alert on Saturday (May 15).

The world’s largest foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has not expanded the scope of its restrictions, as none of its factories are based in the Greater Taipei area. The company has, however, limited contact between its workers and clients and halted all unnecessary events, and it is reviewing its anti-COVID policy on a regular basis, wrote China Times.

Leading electronics manufacturer Foxconn activated 10 emergency measures on Sunday. These include a ban on gatherings of five or more people, mandatory videoconferencing, and strict compartmentalized working, according to UDN.

Other tech companies that have bolstered COVID prevention policies include MediaTek, Quanta Computer, Inventec, Delta Electronics, Asus, Acer, Lite-On, and Innolux Corporation.