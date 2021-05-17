Alexa
McDonald's, Starbucks ban indoor dining in Taipei, New Taipei

Starbucks also cancels all May discounts at locations across Taiwan

  1491
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 12:22
McDonald's, Starbucks issue indoor-dining ban. (McDonald's, Starbucks photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's and Starbucks have both imposed a ban on indoor dining at all Taipei and New Taipei locations to prevent the community spread of COVID-19.

As the twin cities remain COVID hot spots, Starbucks announced Sunday afternoon (May 16) that it will stop offering dine-in options at all its branches in Taipei and New Taipei until June 8. In addition, all promotions and discount offers will be canceled at stores across the country to avoid long queues, it said.

Meanwhile, fast-food chain McDonald's announced Monday it's banning indoor dining at its approximately 120 restaurants in Taipei and New Taipei to protect the health of its customers and employees. The ban will remain in effect until May 28.

During a press conference Saturday (May 15), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) encouraged residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary movements. He also advised people to order meals to go instead of dining out.
