Taiwan Army disinfects Taipei's Wanhua amid COVID surge

98 soldiers dispatched to carry out disinfection in Taipei COVID hotspot

  1418
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/17 12:10
Army soldiers carrying out disinfection operations in Taipei's Wanhua District. (Military News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army’s 33 Chemical Warfare Group on Sunday (May 16) dispatched 98 troops to disinfect Taipei’s Wanhua District.

Following dozens of COVID-19 cases stemming from a cluster in Wanhua, the group rolled into the district in Humvees, equipped with MDS-106 light sterilizers, aerosol sterilizers, and other supplies, the Military News Agency reported. Troops were required to wear protective clothing with limited air permeability and carry a disinfectant sprayer weighing about 20 kilograms.

During the operation, the commanding officer reminded soldiers to pay attention to symptoms of heat-related illness, as they were working in 30-degree Celsius weather. He advised them to seek medical assistance if they experienced physical discomfort.

Liu Ming-lung (劉銘龍), director of Taipei’s Environmental Protection Bureau, thanked the Army for its efforts in epidemic prevention.
