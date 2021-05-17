Taiwan Army disinfects Taipei's Wanhua amid COVID surge

Army soldiers carrying out disinfection operations in Taipei's Wanhua District. (Military News Agency) Army soldiers carrying out disinfection operations in Taipei's Wanhua District. (Military News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army’s 33 Chemical Warfare Group on Sunday (May 16) dispatched 98 troops to disinfect Taipei’s Wanhua District.

Following dozens of COVID-19 cases stemming from a cluster in Wanhua, the group rolled into the district in Humvees, equipped with MDS-106 light sterilizers, aerosol sterilizers, and other supplies, the Military News Agency reported. Troops were required to wear protective clothing with limited air permeability and carry a disinfectant sprayer weighing about 20 kilograms.

During the operation, the commanding officer reminded soldiers to pay attention to symptoms of heat-related illness, as they were working in 30-degree Celsius weather. He advised them to seek medical assistance if they experienced physical discomfort.

Liu Ming-lung (劉銘龍), director of Taipei’s Environmental Protection Bureau, thanked the Army for its efforts in epidemic prevention.