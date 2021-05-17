Taiwan Railway ridership falls by half

Passengers have been encouraged to avoid peak hours. Passengers have been encouraged to avoid peak hours. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the new Level 3 restrictions in place in Taipei and New Taipei as well as crowd control measures set to apply, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Monday (May 17) saw a nearly 50-percent drop in passenger volume on the first day of the working week.

As the pandemic escalates, TRA has instituted crowd control from 7:00-9:00 am and 5:00-7:00 pm in seven stations, including Xizhi, Wanhua, Taipei, Banqiao, Shulin, Yingge, and Taoyuan. As a result, there was a half of regular passenger flow on Monday morning, station staff estimated.

The administration has also closed the use of ticket vending machines, as the sale of tickets will only be done manually. Railway stations will be disinfected every hour, and no eating will be allowed, according to TRA.



Passengers with electronic tickets should take local trains instead of Tze-Chiang Express. (CNA photo)