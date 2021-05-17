Cloud Comrade Brings Patented Advanced Data Security Solution to Asia-Pacific Customers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 May 2021 - Singapore-headquartered cloud consulting company Cloud Comrade is onboarding a next-generation cloud-native data security technology that will be available in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region this month. Through a partnership with U.S. based information security company Rixon Technology, Cloud Comrade clients will be able to further protect their customers from data breaches while easily navigating complex global compliance and privacy regulations more effectively using data tokenization.













To combat the complexity of countless attack vectors and the proliferation of cyber attackers worldwide, Rixon Technology has changed the data security paradigm through a different approach to data protection. The Rixon Technology patented cloud-native vaultless tokenization platform tokenizes sensitive data which in turn renders it useless to unauthorized users.





"Cloud Comrade is constantly enhancing and expanding our product offerings and capabilities to deliver new value to our customers," said Andy Waroma, Co-managing Director of Cloud Comrade. "Rixon Technology is a unique, cloud-native data security solution for our clients, which will bolster protection against data breaches and help them comply with privacy and regulatory guidelines."





Organizations currently face unprecedented challenges in meeting compliance requirements and protecting against data breaches. Rixon Technology's patented cloud-based vaultless tokenization platform is designed with both the organization and the data owner in mind. Sensitive data is protected through robust security features that include customized options and unique ways to control data access. For instance, the Rixon Technology platform offers access to a cutting-edge reversible masking technology that automates access to right to be forgotten and right to be remembered. Such features permit individuals to manage the use of their sensitive data while simultaneously streamlining and compressing complicated regulatory requirements of Cloud Comrade clients.





"We built a technology solution that understands the many challenges faced by companies and individuals due to ever-increasing complex regulatory requirements and sophisticated cyber-attacks," said David Johnson, CEO of Rixon Technology. "Cloud Comrade offers a high level of cloud technology competency, market expertise, and a commitment to providing superior client service. We are excited to offer our advanced security solution through our partnership with Cloud Comrade."

About Cloud Comrade:

Cloud Comrade is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia also. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia (sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com.





About Rixon Technology:

US-based Rixon Technology was founded in 2014, and offers an array of leading-edge data security solutions. The company has broad experience helping to guide clients around the world in enhancing their data security posture and to comply with privacy regulatory requirements. For more information on Rixon Technology, visit rixontechnology.com.





#CloudComrade #RixonTechnology