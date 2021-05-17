University student in New Taipei diagnosed with COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student at Fu Jen Catholic University (FJCU) in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District has been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the school to disinfect the campus and halt all in-person classes.

As Taiwan continues to observe a sharp increase in the number of domestic COVID infections, recording a single-day high of 206 on Sunday (May 16), FJCU confirmed that day that a student in its School of Continuing Studies program had tested positive for the disease. It said the student had been on sick leave two days prior to his diagnosis and that campus-wide sanitization has been carried out.

Meanwhile, the university said it had moved all classes online Saturday and that the measure will remain in effect until May 30. It urged its students to stay home and avoid all unnecessary movements.

The school also pointed out that students who work part-time jobs are at high risk of coming into contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases. It encouraged them to contact health officials and their school advisor if they experience suspected symptoms.