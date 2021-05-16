Alexa
Two Taiwanese restaurant chains self-impose indoor-dining bans

TKK Fried Chicken, Formosa Chang both exceeding government requirements

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/16 21:11
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 continues to spread in Taiwan, two restaurant chains have self-imposed indoor-dining bans, CNA reported.

TKK Fried Chicken announced on Sunday (May 16) that to protect its employees as well as its customers, the chain is banning indoor dining for all its stores nationwide, effectively immediately. The restaurant will only provide take-out services and will require customers to wear masks, have their temperature taken, and fill out personal information forms before they may order, the chain said.

However, TKK Fried Chicken stores located inside the food courts of shopping malls will be subject to the policies of the shopping malls rather than the special provisions.

In addition, Taiwanese chain Formosa Chang announced that in response to the growing epidemic, all its stores in Taipei and New Taipei will only provide take-out services from Monday.
Updated : 2021-05-17 18:34 GMT+08:00

