CECC mulls setting up more COVID testing stations across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged in Taiwan in recent days, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (May 16) that the center is mulling whether to set up more quick-testing stations across the country.

During Sunday’s briefing, in which a record 206 new confirmed cases were announced, Chen said that to speed up the COVID-19 screening process, the CECC is mulling whether to set up more testing stations not only in Taipei and New Taipei but also in other municipalities.

The center has invited the Taiwan Medical Association and related associations to discuss the issue of manpower deployment, according to the CECC head.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC's medical response unit, said that according to the latest report, quick-testing stations in Wanhua detected 119 COVID-positive individuals on Saturday, with a positive rate of around 10 percent. As the efficiency of COVID-19 testing has increased, the number of people receiving the tests has climbed quickly, he said. However, a second PCR test is needed to confirm an initially positive result, he added.