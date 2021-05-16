Alexa
Taipei Metro ridership drops sharply amid COVID outbreak

1 million fewer passengers on May 15 than previous Saturday

  509
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/16 17:37
Neihu MRT Station. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in northern Taiwan, ridership on the MRT system shared by Taipei City and New Taipei City has plummeted in recent days, CNA reported.

On Saturday (May 15), the two northern Taiwan counties saw their COVID alert levels rise to Level 3, following a single-day record of 180 local cases of the disease, which has since been exceeded by Sunday's total of 206.

The total traffic volume on Saturday reached only 590,000 passengers, down roughly 1 million from the 1.59 million total a week earlier on May 8.

Taipei Metro said that in conjunction with the government epidemic prevention efforts, it would observe crowd sizes and adjust train schedules and the cleaning frequency of stations. Equipment that comes into close contact with passengers is disinfected every two hours, and trains are disinfected every four hours, according to the report.

Passengers are encouraged to avoid the 7:30-8:30 a.m. rush hour when possible and make use of the front and back carriages of the trains, which tend to be less crowded. Meanwhile, staff will be present to enforce social distancing on the platforms.
Taipei
MRT
transportation
safety
pandemic
COVID-19
COVID
coronavirus

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:42 GMT+08:00

