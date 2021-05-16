Alexa
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post says employee tests positive for COVID

National postal service disinfects headquarters, initiates remote working for some employees

  2135
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/16 15:35
Chunghwa Post headquarters on Jinshan South Road (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's national postal service Chunghwa Post on Sunday (May 16) confirmed that an employee at its headquarters in Taipei had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but it said postal services will remain largely unaffected.

Speaking to the media, Chunghwa Post President Chiang Jui-tang (江瑞堂) said an employee at its headquarters in Taipei's Da'an District had tested positive for COVID-19 after seeking medical attention. The office has been sanitized and employees at the two Chunghwa Post office buildings on Jinshan South Road and Aiguo East Road will begin working from home starting Monday, he noted.

Chiang said the COVID-19 case is an office staff member who does not usually come in contact with customers. Declining to provide more details on the case, he said related information will be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center at a later time.

In response to a sharp increase in domestic COVID-19 infections over the last week, many government agencies and corporations across the country have tightened their epidemic prevention measures. Tech giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Foxconn are both restricting visitors from entering their office buildings and factories, while more than 120 financial institutions are encouraging their employees to work from home.
Chunghwa Post
post office
local case
domestic cases
domestic cluster
remote working

