No signs of significant rainfall for next 10 days in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) forecast on Sunday (May 16) that it’s unlikely that there will be significant rainfall in Taiwan in the coming 10 days to relieve the exceptional drought facing many parts of the country, which is shaping up to be the worst water crisis in decades in Taiwan.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Sunday issued extremely high temperature warnings for the southern municipalities of Tainan City, Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County, saying that temperatures in these areas could reach 38 degrees Celsius in the mornings and afternoons for at least the early part of this week, per CNA. Temperatures in mountainous areas and river valleys in Nantou County could also reach 38 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Chaiyi County, Chiayi City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, mountainous areas in Yunlin County, and the Rift Valley area in Hualien Country will also reach 36 degrees on Sunday.