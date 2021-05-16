Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 16) reported 206 local COVID-19 infections and one imported, setting yet another single-day record since the start of the pandemic.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the 206 new local infections were comprised of 90 males and 116 females between the ages of four and 80. He said the new cases were scattered across eight cities and counties, with Taipei and New Taipei remaining hot spots for the disease and each recording 97 and 89 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Changhua County registered nine, Yilan and Hsinchu Counties registered three each, Keelung and Taoyuan Cities recorded two each, and Taichung City recorded one.

Chen said a preliminary investigation has found a correlation between the new local cases and previously confirmed cases, with 105 related to the tea parlor cluster infection and surrounding area in Taipei's Wanhua District. Three cases are related to the Galaxy Baccarat arcade cluster infection in Yilan County, one case is related to a temple in southern Taiwan, while five cases are related to an organization that Chen did not name.

48 cases are still under investigation.

In addition to the alarming number of additional domestic cases, Taiwan also reported one imported case from India. The case is an Indian woman in her 20s who arrived in Taiwan on May 8 and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15.

The new cases reported Sunday brought the total number of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan to 1,682, of which 550 have been confirmed as domestic. Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.