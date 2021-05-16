Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has temporarily suspended its self-paid COVID-19 vaccination program to leave more supplies to people eligible for government-funded jabs.

After the country reported a record 180 domestic COVID-19 infections on Saturday (May 15), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the same day that reservations for self-paid coronavirus vaccinations will be put on hold until further notice. Those who have already made appointments to get vaccinated will not be affected by the change.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait for the next batch of vaccines to arrive in Taiwan to take their second. He stressed the current focus is on vaccinating as many people from priority groups as possible.

Since the country began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on March 22, 186,149 people had received at least their first dose of mostly the AstraZeneca vaccine as of Saturday morning. Two doses are needed for immunity. On Friday, the single-day number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 hit a record high of 32,251.