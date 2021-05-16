Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations

Just 186,000 people out of Taiwan's 23.6 million population have received first coronavirus shot

  7873
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/16 10:22
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccination program. 

Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccination program.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has temporarily suspended its self-paid COVID-19 vaccination program to leave more supplies to people eligible for government-funded jabs.

After the country reported a record 180 domestic COVID-19 infections on Saturday (May 15), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the same day that reservations for self-paid coronavirus vaccinations will be put on hold until further notice. Those who have already made appointments to get vaccinated will not be affected by the change.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait for the next batch of vaccines to arrive in Taiwan to take their second. He stressed the current focus is on vaccinating as many people from priority groups as possible.

Since the country began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on March 22, 186,149 people had received at least their first dose of mostly the AstraZeneca vaccine as of Saturday morning. Two doses are needed for immunity. On Friday, the single-day number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 hit a record high of 32,251.
self-paid vaccine
vaccination
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
CECC
local cases
domestic cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
2021/05/15 20:07
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
2021/05/15 16:32
Taiwan hospital employee infected with COVID during temple visit
Taiwan hospital employee infected with COVID during temple visit
2021/05/15 16:01
Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
2021/05/15 15:41
Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing
Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing
2021/05/15 14:43

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses